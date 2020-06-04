Muslim dad ‘beats and burns daughter for converting to Christianity from Islam’

A Muslim man allegedly beat and severely burned his daughter because he feared she was converting to Christianity, a religious watchdog claims.

Rehema Kyomuhendo, 24, was talking on the phone one night to a Catholic friend of her dad, Sheikh Hussein Byaruhanga Husain, when he woke up and attacked her, she told Morning Star News.

She claimed he began “beating me up with blows, slaps and kicks”, while a source close to Rehema told the publication he then reportedly lit fuel from a jerrican and burned her.

Rehema was taken to hospital having suffered serious burns on her leg, stomach, rib area, near her neck and on part of her back, the source said. Read more

