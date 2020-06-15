Pope appoints two women to positions in Vatican library and financial authority

The Holy See Press Office on Friday announced papal appointments to two positions in the Vatican.

Pope Francis appointed Dr. Raffaella Vincenti as office head of the Vatican Apostolic Library.

Dr. Vincenti had previously served as secretary of the Library.

Pope Francis also named Professor Antonella Sciarrone Alibrandi as a Member of the managing board of the Vatican’s Financial Information Authority (AIF). Read more

