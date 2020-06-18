Vatican releases Italian arrested in London building investigation

Vatican prosecutors on Monday provisionally released Gianluigi Torzi, an Italian middleman in a controversial deal in which the Vatican used Church money to purchase a luxury building in London as an investment.

A statement from the Vatican press office said Torzi, who was arrested in the Vatican on June 5, was granted provisional liberty after he cooperated with prosecutors. He was the first person arrested in the case, which came to light nine months ago.[nL8N2DI5GD]

The statement said Torzi had given investigators a long, detailed reconstruction of his version of events as well as many documents.

Vatican investigators have accused Torzi of extortion, embezzlement, aggravated fraud and money laundering. They will now have to decide whether they have sufficient evidence to ask a judge to order a trial. Read more

