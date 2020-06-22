  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Is racism a reality in NZ workplaces?

Monday, June 22nd, 2020

A study from the Auckland University of Technology (AUT) looked at the prevalence of racism in the New Zealand workplace and its impact on employee performance and wellbeing. Moreover, it shows how these findings compare to international data. Read more

