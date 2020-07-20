Anti-treaty booklets sent to homes promote ‘racist and backward-looking’ ideas

An iwi leader says a glossy booklet promoting “racist propaganda” being dropped into Lower Hutt letterboxes is dangerous.

Kura Moeahu, chairman of Te Runanganui o Te Atiawa and of the Waiwhetū Marae in Lower Hutt, was unsurprised the booklet To All New Zealanders: Are we being Conned by the Treaty Industry? was doing the rounds. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.