Anti-treaty booklets sent to homes promote ‘racist and backward-looking’ ideas

People living in the fulness of the Catholic Faith will have the light of Christ Jesus in them, and this can attract people who have no religious background. We remember how Malcolm Muggeridge, a proclaimed atheist, became a Catholic after Read more
Not one parent wants to see their teen suffer. Sometimes it does feel like your teen’s suffering is harder on you than it is for your child. It feels harder because you know more. You know how hard life is. Read more
“We need to revisit the issue of ministry in the Church,” said Anne-Marie Pelletier in June 25 article in La Croix International. But what would such a revisiting look like? It raises several fundamental questions and might be far more Read more
It was reported earlier this week in the New Zealand Herald the “bisexual daughter of a conservative Christian pastor” has “teamed up with a gay minister to launch a new church where LGBTI people don’t have to hide”. The Auckland-based Read more