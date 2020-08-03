  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Students take stand against school brawls with peaceful protest

Monday, August 3rd, 2020

Fed up with groups from different schools fighting, students in Auckland have marched against inter-school violence.

In June, a student was stabbed in the stomach and another left with concussion after a brawl involving up to 30 teens outside De La Salle College. Read more

