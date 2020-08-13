  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Christian denied refugee status in NZ despite fear of harm in China

Thursday, August 13th, 2020

A Chinese man who became a Christian after surviving a four-storey fall has been denied refugee status in New Zealand despite fears of serious harm if he returns to his home country.

He became more interested in Christianity after his arrival. In June 2018 while in the country unlawfully, a friend said he should apply for refugee status and not return to China because he was a Christian. Read more

