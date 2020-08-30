Vatican, WCC issue joint document on charity during pandemic

The Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue and the World Council of Churches – WCC – have jointly called on Christians to reflect on charity and “the importance of interreligious solidarity in a world wounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The PCID and WCC on Thursday released a joint document “Serving a Wounded World in Interreligious Solidarity: A Christian Call to Reflection and Action During COVID-19”.

The document provides a Christian rationale for interreligious solidarity.

"Because interreligious relationships can be a powerful means of expressing and building solidarity, and of opening ourselves to resources coming to us from beyond our limitations, we invite reflection on how we as Christians can become partners in solidarity with all people of faith and goodwill. In this journey towards solidarity, different communities are inspired and sustained by the hope we find in our respective traditions."

