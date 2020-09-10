Dr Rangi Matamua considering leaving over systemic racism

One of the country’s top scholars says he is considering leaving the University of Waikato over what he calls ongoing “systemic and casual racism.”

Māori astronomer Professor Dr Rangi Matamua, who this year received the Prime Minister’s Science Communications Prize and has been a leading proponent of making Matariki a public holiday, told the Herald he didn’t feel the university was a “place I can be any more.” Read more

