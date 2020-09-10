  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Schools told to let students choose their gender identities and names

Thursday, September 10th, 2020

Schools have been told to let students choose their own gender identities and names.

New relationships and sexuality education guidelines issued by the Ministry of Education say that schools must “uphold the human rights of all people.”

“All people have the same rights and freedoms, regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, and sex characteristics,” the guidelines say. Read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: ,