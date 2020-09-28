Māori schools need more – will deliver ultimatum to ministry after delays to rebuild

Te Rūnanga nui o ngā kura kaupapa says institutional racism is the cause of total immersion Māori schools being dropped down the list for repairs and rebuilds and they are fed up and calling on the Education Ministry to act.

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o te Whānau Tahi, based in Christchurch, has been waiting more than a decade for their dilapidated mouldy and leaky school to be rebuilt.

The school was told by the Ministry of Education a rebuild would happen. But in June ministry officials then told them it would not happen due to having “no money” because of the pandemic.

The ministry has since apologised for that inaccurate and inconsistent information and says all options are still on the table. Read more

