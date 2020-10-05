  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

Luxury handbags for those in need

Monday, October 5th, 2020

A hundred Yu Mei handbags will go on sale for reduced prices at the Wellington City Mission today, as the luxury leather goods label partners with the mission for a new campaign.

The bags will be donated to the Wellington City Mission’s Taranaki Street store and sold at a cheaper price than usual on Saturday, October 10. Read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: ,