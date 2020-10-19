Pope makes two major appointments

Pope Francis has made two major appointments at the Curia.

He selected Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu of Kinshasa to be a member of the Council of Cardinals.

Bishop Marcello Semararo of Albano was appointed the new prefect for the Congregation for the Causes of Saints.

Cardinal Besungu takes the place of his predecessor in the DRC capital, Cardinal Laurent Monsengwo, on what is now the C-7. The pope retained six other of the members of what was originally the C-9.

Bishop Semararo takes the place of Cardinal Angelo Becciu, the Vatican’s former deputy-Secretary of State for internal affairs (“Sostituto”) whom the pope recently sacked from heading the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, apparently for embezzlement and nepotism.

News category: News Shorts, World.