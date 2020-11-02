Pakistani court validates marriage of girl, 13 to man, 44

A high court in Pakistan, ruling against a Catholic family whose 13-year-old daughter was allegedly abducted by a 44-year-old Muslim man, validated the girl’s marriage to her reported abductor.

“Arzoo Raja had been taken from outside her home on October 13 and two days later, as the family searched for her, police announced that they had received marriage papers claiming that Arzoo was 18 and that she had converted to Islam to marry her 44-year-old abductor, Ali Azhar,” The Catholic Herald reports, adding, “The family were able to provide the authorities with an official birth certificate proving Arzoo was 13.”

News category: News Shorts, World.