Teacher put on leave after questioning how George Floyd died

Monday, March 1st, 2021

A teacher at a Catholic High School in the USA has been put on leave after she said the manner of George Floyd’s death was “disputed”.

Floyd, a Black man, died May 25, 2020, after a Minneapolis police officer crushed his neck for 8 minutes, 46 seconds.

When asked who disputed it Deborah DelPrince said, “The tape”. Read more

