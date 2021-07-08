New Zealand Catholics wish Pope Francis a speedy and full recovery

The Vatican is describing Pope Francis recovery from colon surgery as “regular and satisfactory.”

Spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement that the 84-year-old pope was eating regularly and that he was no longer receiving medication intravenously.

The final results of a biopsy on the removed part of the colon confirmed that the pontiff had been suffering from “severe diverticular stenosis with signs of sclerosing diverticulitis.”

Every Catholic in Aotearoa New Zealand will be mentioning Pope Francis in their prayers and wishing him a quick recovery from surgery, says Cardinal John Dew, President of the NZ Catholic Bishops Conference.

“It is heartening to know that the Holy Father coped well with the surgery and is making a good recovery,” says Cardinal Dew, who is the Archbishop of Wellington.

“It says much about the Holy Father’s strength and devotion that he gave his weekly public Angelus address at the Vatican as usual on Sunday before leaving for the hospital.

“All the bishops, priests and indeed all Catholics in Aotearoa New Zealand are mentioning Pope Francis in their daily prayers this week and praying for his quick and full recovery from the operation.”

Bruni said the pope is touched by the many messages of good wishes and prayers and he expresses his gratitude for the closeness and prayer.

