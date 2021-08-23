40-mile Eucharist procession to celebrate the feast of the Assumption

A 40-mile eucharistic procession by boat and on foot along the Bayou Teche in Lousiana is now in its seventh year. It always takes place on the feast of the Assumption.

The Blessed Sacrament was fixed on an altar on the lead boat under a canopy. Another boat carried the statue of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

The boat procession stopped at churches in the towns along the Teche for the rosary and Benediction. Read more

