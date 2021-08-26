‘Basic racism’: Pacific workers struggle to get training and promotions

Pacific workers want to get ahead, but many find they are stuck in a narrow range of jobs because employers keep “the brown ones on the floor”, says the employment rights watchdog.

Commissioner of Equal Employment Opportunities Saunoamaali’i Dr Karanina Sumeo​ has launched an inquiry into Pacific people, New Zealand’s lowest paid workers. The scope of the inquiry has been decided, and she will release her report in April or May next year.

Pacific workers were not put forward for training and promotions, and did not report workplace discrimination because of fears of reprisal, Sumeo said. Read more

