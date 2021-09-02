  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Christchurch relief teacher issued stern warning over racist posts, given final warning

Thursday, September 2nd, 2021

A Christchurch relief teacher who sent a friend racist posts on social media to “stimulate discussion” just a few months after the mosque attacks has narrowly escaped being found guilty of serious misconduct.

The Teachers Disciplinary Tribunal has instead issued Simon Humphrey a stern warning about his “ill-considered and unacceptable” racist posts saying any repeat behaviour would almost certainly find him in breach and put his teaching registration at grave risk. Read more

