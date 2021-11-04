Another unneeded attack on religions says Melbourne’s Archbishop Comensoli

The Catholic Archbishop of Melbourne, Peter Comensoli, is speaking out against a new law aimed at religious organisations.

Critical of State Governor, Daniel Andrews (pictured), Comensoli says the new Equal Opportunity Act (Religious Exceptions) reform proposes a new ‘inherent requirement’ test to replace current, well-working exemptions from anti-discrimination laws.

This means an employer will have to prove that a staffing role had an inherent religious requirement, he says.

Comensoli says he is particularly worried about Catholic schools.

These schools have been “a beacon of trust and welcome for so many precisely because they are run on the basis of Catholic faith and values,” he says.

He does not think it should be up to a court or a government bureaucrat to determine what constitutes faithful conduct in a religious context.

The Catholic Archdiocese of Melbourne is asking the Government for a serious re-think of its proposals and to let go of its commitment to introducing an ‘inherent requirement’ test.

Comensoli says the reformed Act is “one more unneeded attack by the Government upon people of faith in Victoria.”

It will seriously diminish the rights of religious organisations to manage their activity according to their faith and conscience, he says.

“People of faith have stood shoulder to shoulder with their fellow Victorians through this pandemic and shown extraordinary care for the vulnerable and those facing isolation, loneliness and great fear.

The archbishop says he’s deeply concerned that, “as people of faith emerge from the pandemic, the Government should choose this time to start telling them what should be important to them in their own faith-based organisations.

“Across multiple sectors, Catholics run organisations with an open and inclusive commitment to all people in their care, regardless of their personal circumstances.

“Suddenly the Government is determined to tell them whether or not religious identity should be a factor in managing employment matters,” Comensoli says.

