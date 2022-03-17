Vatican diplomat says Russia has ‘noted’ offer of mediation in Ukraine war

According to the Vatican’s top diplomat, Russia has “taken note” of the Holy See’s willingness to mediate between the Kremlin and Ukraine to end the war, but has made no sign of wanting to take up the offer.

The Holy See is “ready” to help mediate, Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, said Sunday evening. “Obviously, this availability must meet the desire of the parties to make use of this help.”

“The Russian side has taken note,” Parolin said, “but so far, there have been no signs that they intend to make use of this availability.”

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.