Study finds TV and radio audiences have decreasing tolerance towards racial and cultural slurs

A recent study conducted by the Broadcasting Standards Authority has found TV and radio audiences have a decreasing tolerance to racial and cultural insults.

The survey cast over one thousand people over the age of 18 in 2022, found a lower tolerance among New Zealand audiences towards racial and cultural insults compared to a survey in 2018.

31 words and phrases that could offend some audiences were put to the respondents. They included swear words, racial and gender-based terms and blasphemy.

The survey found the N-word is the least acceptable.

