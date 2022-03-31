Supreme Court nominee cannot define the word woman

In the USA ,at the confirmation hearing for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Sen. Marsha Blackburn asked President Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court to define the word “woman.” I can’t — ” Jackson replied.

During his presidential election campaign Biden promised that if elected, he would nominate the first Black woman to the supreme court. Read more

Also, read: The remarkable bad faith involved in the ‘what is a woman’ attack

News category: Odd Spot.