Supreme Court nominee cannot define the word woman

The preparatory documents for the 2021-23 Synod of Bishops on synodality make it clear that the excluded must be included: Bishops the world over are called to make “every effort” to consult and listen to those who feel “excluded or Read more
Dear young people – it is especially you I am thinking of as I allow these thoughts to unravel. You will be the architects of the future. Amazing science and technology will open doors we haven’t even come to yet. Read more
People in the Vatican often use biblical allusions to express their expectations. Such was the case of a top Roman Curia official on March 19, just a few hours after Pope Francis had published his new apostolic constitution to fully Read more
I walked the exhibit halls of HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition and I marvelled at the technology. I was looking for surprises, bold innovations, and the magic that could change the world. HIMSS asked us to “reimagine” heath, but Read more