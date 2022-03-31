  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Supreme Court nominee cannot define the word woman

Thursday, March 31st, 2022

In the USA ,at the confirmation hearing for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson,  Sen. Marsha Blackburn asked President Biden’s nominee to the  Supreme Court to define the word “woman.” I can’t — ” Jackson replied.

During his presidential election campaign  Biden promised that if elected, he would nominate the first Black woman to the supreme court.  Read more

Also, read: The remarkable bad faith involved in the ‘what is a woman’ attack

