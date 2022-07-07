Foundation principal for St Ignatius of Loyola Catholic College

The Establishment Board of Trustees of St Ignatius of Loyola Catholic College in Drury, south of Auckland, has announced that Dean Wearmouth has been appointed as the foundation principal of the college.

St Ignatius of Loyola College, a year 7-13 coeducational school, will open in Term 1, 2024, with a maximum of 340 Year 7-9 students. The roll will grow to 900 Year 7 to 13 students by 2030.

Currently the principal at Marcellin College, Wearmouth will take up his new role on day 1 of Term 4, 2022.

