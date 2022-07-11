Together, not alone: Gielen installed as Christchurch bishop

Michael Gielen, the New Bishop of Christchurch, wants to join the people of Christchurch in new adventures and not go it alone.

He is urging priests of the diocese to “have the smell of the sheep”.

Gielen said that all the former Christchurch bishops have brought their own personalities and style to the position and that he is honoured to follow in their footsteps.

Holding out the promise of new exciting adventures, Gielen said “Jesus does not call individuals”, and reminded the diocese that together people are stronger.

“I look forward to joining with you,” he told the congregation during his homily at his Mass of Installation on Saturday in St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral in Christchurch.

Gielen drew his inspiration for his homily from the Gospel story where Jesus suggested Simon Peter put the nets out the other side of the boat and was surprised at what he found, so much so he needed help to land the catch.

Drawing a parallel he said the “Catholic Church in Christchurch is alive today because our ancestors pushed out from the shore. Not all of them were highly Catholic, but they were all courageous.

He said to think about those who sailed the Waka.

“Think of the courage that they had in their hearts that called them to leave what they knew for exciting adventures and foreign lands.

“We have our faith because bold men and women answered the invitation to bring the gospel to God’s furthest outpost.”

Gielen said that before leaving Auckland for the last time he went to a great party where 45,000 people gathered at Eden Park.

He recalled the Crusader unity, the tightness of the players who were fighting for each other.

“They were united, despite a stadium full of Aucklanders willing their demise.

“You, the people of Christchurch are renowned for your unity, for your resilience, for your courage.”

The congregation, laughing, enjoyed how quickly he changed his colours when he said “And I am so excited to be on a winning team.”

On a serious note, Gielen acknowledged that it had not all been good news in accepting Jesus’ call and he is resolved to ensuring the Christchurch Church is a safer place.

“The wounds caused by the sin and crime of abuse in our church, I resolve to ensure our church as a safer place.

“I asked God, God’s help to give me the strength and humility to truly be a channel of peace and healing.”

Gielen said that as Catholics we are here today because people have said yes before us, yes to impossible challenges, yes to voyages to unknown places and, more specifically, people said yes to Jesus.

He said that Mary is a great strength in his life and that she taught him to say ‘yes’ to Jesus.

“She has taught me to say yes when the future looks bleak, bleak and challenging.

“I know she’s helped many of you say yes as well as to go where he calls no matter what life throws at you to remain faithful.”

He said that we can learn to love again, not to be afraid, to give again. Just small steps, to serve and to trust that together we will find “unexpected catches.”

He concluded by inviting the diocese to say yes, and for some, to say yes again and sail off together and see what the adventure holds.

Source

Video courtesy of the diocese of Christchurch

News category: New Zealand, Top Story.