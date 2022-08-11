Singapore carries out 10 executions in four months

Authorities said Singapore hanged two drug traffickers on Friday, despite international calls for the city-state to abolish capital punishment. This brings the number of prisoners executed in the last four months to 10.

The spate of hangings included, in April, the widely criticised execution of a man with limited cognitive function. It came after Singapore resumed executions in March after a hiatus of more than two years.

The prisons department said in a statement that Singaporeans Abdul Rahim Shapiee, 45, and Ong Seow Ping, 49, were executed.

Shapiee, a former driver for a ride-hailing service, was convicted of trafficking 39.87 grams of pure heroin, Singapore’s Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said.

It said an appeals court dismissed his last gasp petition for a stay of the sentence.

