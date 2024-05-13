Cardinal Parolin: No peace without dialogue

“While I reaffirm the inalienable right to self-defence, war is always a failure of humanity as a whole and not just of the individual parties involved.”

All wars are in contradiction with human dignity and “are not destined by their nature to solve problems, but rather to exacerbate them.”

The Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, opened the ‘Peace Table’ in Rome with these considerations.

With him this morning, May 10th, were about 30 Nobel Peace Prize laureates, including Rigoberta Menchù Tum from Guatemala, Dmitrij Muratov from Russia, Tawakkol Karman from Yemen, as well as figures like Machel Mandela, widow of Nelson Mandela, and NASA administrator Bill Nelson.

