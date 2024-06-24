According to Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, Pope Francis would travel to China immediately – if the Chinese were open to it.

This was reported by the Vatican News portal (Friday). However, Parolin does not have the impression that the conditions for realising this wish have been met so far.

Pope Francis repeatedly emphasises his appreciation for China, and The Vatican has been pursuing rapprochement with the communist People’s Republic for years.

Despite there being no regular diplomatic relations, a provisional secret agreement between the two states has regulated the appointment of Catholic bishops in China.

Parolin confirmed that the agreement has already been extended twice and should be extended again at the end of the year.

