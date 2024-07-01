Cardinal O’Malley calls for removal of Rupnik artwork

Cardinal Sean O’Malley of Boston has called for the removal from Vatican offices of artwork by Fr Marko Rupnik, a priest accused of sexually abusing dozens of adult women.

O’Malley, president of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM), urged Vatican offices to exercise pastoral prudence and avoid displaying Rupnik’s art, which could imply exoneration or indifference to the suffering of abuse victims.

O’Malley’s proactive stance contrasts with recent comments from Paolo Ruffini, head of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication.

Ruffini defended his office’s use of Rupnik’s artwork, stating “Removing, deleting, destroying art has not ever been a good choice”. He stressed the importance of not prejudging Rupnik, as the investigation by the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF) is ongoing.

Rupnik, renowned for his large-scale mosaics adorning over 200 Catholic sites worldwide including the Vatican’s Redemptoris Mater Chapel, faces accusations from at least 30 adult women.

Despite the severity of the allegations, Ruffini maintained that using existing images of Rupnik’s work does not undermine the Church’s commitment to supporting victims.

Abuse doesn’t know age

The controversy arose during Ruffini’s address at the Catholic Media Conference in Atlanta where he suggested that removing Rupnik’s art would not signify greater solidarity with victims.

He also said that “we’re not talking about minors” and noted that, as Christians, “we are asked not to judge”.

Ruffini’s remarks sparked backlash, with critics arguing that the Church should demonstrate sensitivity by discontinuing the display of Rupnik’s art until the investigation concludes.

One observer took issue with Ruffini’s apparent dismissal of the allegations since they involve adults rather than minors, saying “Abuse doesn’t know age”.

In contrast, O’Malley’s letter to Vatican departments highlighted the need to avoid sending a message that suggests the Holy See is indifferent to the psychological distress of abuse victims.

“Pope Francis has urged us to be sensitive to and walk in solidarity with those harmed by all forms of abuse” O’Malley wrote, and “to bear this in mind when choosing images to accompany the publication of messages, articles and reflections through the various communication channels available to us.”

