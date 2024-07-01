The NZ Catholic newspaper has sent out its final print publication.

While the print newspaper is the last of 100 years of Catholic publications owned and operated by Bishops of Auckland, it will return.

At least that’s the current plan says Auckland’s Catholic bishop, Steve Lowe.

It’ll be a 21st century digital paper, with Lowe expecting the first edition before the end of the year.

For a nostalgic look back at past editions, follow this link

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.