Priest snatches Apache Christ icon from church

The recent recovery of an icon depicting Jesus as an Apache Christ, alongside another image of Apache spirit dancers, has left the New Mexico mission community with many questions.

The motives behind the theft from the church remain unclear, sparking intense speculation and concern among the mission’s congregation and the wider community.

The US bishops who approved a pastoral framework for Indigenous ministry just days ago are among those keen to hear more.

Removal by stealth

The almost 2.5-metre Apache Christ icon had hung behind the altar under a crucifix since 1989. Painted by Franciscan Friar Robert Lentz, the icon depicts Jesus as a Mescalero holy man. Its Apache inscription translates as “Giver of Life”.

Lentz says it was created with “substantial consultation and collaboration with the Apache community”.

Both the Apache Christ and the Gervase Peso Spirit Dancers were taken from St Joseph Apache Mission on the Mescalero Reservation in New Mexico on 26 or 27 June.

The icon’s detailed, hand-crafted frame was disassembled and left behind.

At the same time, the parish’s sacred vessels – Pueblo pottery and Apache baskets – were replaced with brass.

Shock and distress

The artworks’ disappearance was discovered as shocked parish staff and volunteers opened the church on June 27.

The parish priest, Father Simeon-Aguinam, “did not like anything to do with our Native culture” said a parishioner.

“It was a shock to our summer youth catechism teachers and attendees to enter the church and be greeted by an empty space where the ‘Apache Christ’ icon once stoo,” says volunteer youth minister and catechist AnneMarie Brillante.

The New Mexico State Council of the Knights of Columbus is also upset.

The Knights’ state deputy says any Knights of Columbus involved in the icon’s removal “were acting on their own behalf” and “not … in the capacity of Knights of Columbus”.

Restoring the work

A week after the artworks’ disappearance, the Mescalero Apache Tribe announced their return.

On 3 July they said “it is with profound joy that we announce that the paintings … have been returned to the tribe and … will be returned to their locations in the church”.

The icon has been damaged, reports say.

Who did it?

The mission’s website says those responsible were the pastor, members of the Knights of Columbus and the Catholic Diocese of Las Cruces. Bishop Peter Baldacchino is said to have approved their removal.

Brillante posted an audio recording of a June 27 phone call she had with Deacon John Munson from Las Cruces diocese.

He said the icon had not been stolen – “just removed”.

Brillante argued they stole the icon because it belonged to parishioners. Munson insisted it belonged to the Church.

Lentz clarified he gave the icon to the people. The fact that the priest led men from Alamogordo in its removal “only adds to the shame” he said.

The diocese didn’t offer a reason and Simeon-Aguinam couldn’t be reached for comment.

Church leaders are trying to meet with Baldacchino who has never visited St Joseph despite several invitations.

Mescalero Tribal Police say they have “taken a report” and are investigating.

Source

News category: World.