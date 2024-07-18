Christian dad killed at Trump rally: “The very best of us”

Corey Comperatore, a 50-year-old father and husband who was fatally shot at former President Donald Trump’s campaign rally near Pittsburgh on Saturday, was “the very best of us” according to his family and the state’s governor.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro described Comperatore as a dedicated Christian, a devoted family man and a community hero.

Comperatore, a firefighter and a father of two daughters, “went to church every Sunday. Corey loved his community. Most especially, Corey loved his family” said Shapiro

Shapiro spoke with Comperatore’s wife and daughters and shared that Corey died protecting his family.

“I asked Corey’s wife if it would be okay for me to share that we spoke. And she said yes” Shapiro said on Sunday.

“She also asked that I share with all of you that Corey died a hero. That Corey dove on his family to protect them last night at this rally. Corey was the very best of us. May his memory be a blessing.”

“He’s my hero”

Mr Comperatore was a prominent supporter of Trump and was thrilled to attend the rally with his family. Tragically, they were moved to seats behind the former president shortly before the shooting occurred, according to a Facebook post by his wife Helen.

“He’s my hero” Mrs Comperatore told The New York Post from her home on Monday. “He just said ‘Get down!’ That was the last thing he said.”

Comperatore’s sister, Dawn Comperatore Schafer, posted on Facebook about her brother’s heroic actions. He “was a hero who shielded his daughters. His wife and girls just lived through the unthinkable and unimaginable. My baby brother just turned 50 and had so much life left to experience”.

His daughter Allyson also expressed her grief and admiration on social media, calling her father “the best dad a girl could ever ask for. He was a man of God, loved Jesus fiercely and also looked after our church and our members as family” she wrote.

Governor Shapiro announced flags would be flown at half-staff in honour of Comperatore.

A GoFundMe campaign set up to support the Comperatore family had raised nearly $500,000 by Sunday evening, reflecting the community’s solidarity and compassion.

Two other rally attendees, David Dutch 57 and James Copenhaver 74, both of Pennsylvania, were wounded in the attack. State police reported they were in the hospital in stable condition.

