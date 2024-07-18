The Congregation of The Sons of The Most Holy Redeemer say Bishop Michael Gielen’s orders to expel them from the diocese and prevent them from celebrating sacraments are human rights violations.

Legal action could be pending, a lay community member says.

The Congregation of The Sons of The Most Holy Redeemer says they have grave concerns about “the calculated mischaracterisation” of their Christchurch community.

Gielen made the call to expel the Congregation’s professed members last weekend after a Vatican investigation into alleged abuse and unauthorised exorcisms.

However Mark, a prominent Catholic and regular (English) mass-goer, supports Gielen’s action though he is disappointed with diocesan communications that will not answer simple questions – such as:

What authority does the diocese have over the property’s use?

What steps will the diocese be able to take to ensure the group no longer operates?

What will happen on Sunday? Will the congregation turn up at St Alban’s church?

What sanctions are available to the diocese should the group ignore Bishop Gielen’s instruction?

Mark does not understand why the diocese is not speaking and he cannot fathom why the diocese has not published the report.

“Could do better…even the Greens have come to the party” is how he describes the Christchurch diocese’s communication.

“I accept some parts of the Vatican report may need redacting, but old-style communications don’t really cut it in a Church that is going synodal.”

CathNews has also asked if other New Zealand Catholic bishops will support Gielen’s stance and deny The Sons of The Most Holy Redeemer access to exercise sacred ministry in their dioceses.

At the time of publication, Catholic Communications confirmed that only the Bishop of Dunedin, Michael Dooley, said he would not let them into the Dunedin diocese.

The bishops of Palmerston North and Auckland, John Adams and Steve Lowe, were away. Wellington Archbishop Paul Martin and Hamilton Bishop Richard Laurenson had not replied to Catholic Communications at the time of publication.

Community witness

In a recent homily, Pope Francis reflected on the strength of community witnessing in the name of evangelisation.

“Let us pause a moment on this image: the disciples are sent together, … We do not proclaim the Gospel alone, no: it is proclaimed together, as a community” said Francis.

Mark says “The way this is being handled reflects on all of us”.

“We’ve been through enough. I hope we’ve learnt some communication lessons along the way.”

Earlier this year Pope Francis thanked the media for their work.

“In a certain sense, being a journalist is choosing to touch with your hands the wounds of society and of the world” said the Pope. “This is an occasion for me to thank you.”

