Sons of the Most Holy Redeemer speak out against allegations

Concerned members of the Sons of the Most Holy Redeemer faithful have grave concerns regarding the calculated mischaracterisation of our Christchurch community and have prepared the following statement:

The Sons of the Most Holy Redeemer and its congregation have been targeted by a deliberate and coordinated misinformation campaign.

This campaign along with the outrageous, false, and fanciful allegations have not resulted in any discernible findings and have lacked any of the components of rigour or natural justice.

The bishop of Christchurch only managed to turn up minor administrative issues which are being used to suppress and shut down the Holy Latin Mass and issue proxy deportation orders to several New Zealand citizens.

The Bishop of Christchurch has repeatedly and continues to refuse to meet or open any dialogue with members of our congregation and community.

Overall, this is a direct attack on a strong and vibrant multicultural Roman Catholic community that provides much fruit for Holy Church in the way of vocations.

The bishop has patronisingly offered ONE Latin Mass at a different location in place of the 9+ masses, catechism, and confessions, said and heard weekly for 300+ souls.

This is grossly inadequate for a congregation of our size and given the bishop’s hostility toward the Holy Traditional Latin Mass, we have grave concerns for the longevity of this alternative arrangement.

Legal dispute looming

We believe the bishop is violating the human rights of members of The Sons of The Most Holy Redeemer and potentially violating various criminal laws.

We know that the Church has clear guidelines around taking such draconian actions and we know these have been suspended.

We the Faithful have engaged with lawyers and will pursue these cases in lengthy civil and canonical court cases until we are satisfied with the resolution.

There is a global movement to reduce the number of Traditional orders and this agenda is being pursued vigorously by those who claim to have absolute power in the Church and those with a destructive agenda.

May God have mercy on us all.

Will McCartney is a lay member of the St Alban’s parish church in Christchurch, where the Sons of the Most Holy Redeemer say Mass and dispense the sacraments.

