US National Eucharistic Congress will host over 50,000

A National Eucharistic Congress in the US this week will probably see over 50,000 people gather in Indianapolis.

US Bishops hope it will be a culminating moment in the Church in the country’s three-year revival to inspire people to encounter Jesus in the Eucharist.

It will be the United States’ first National Eucharistic Congress since World War II.

Waning belief in the real presence

US bishops launched the multiyear National Eucharistic Revival in 2022.

They did so because they were concerned about American Catholics’ waning belief in the real presence of Christ in the Eucharist.

They aim to “renew the Church by enkindling a living relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ in the holy Eucharist”.

Eucharistic pilgrimages

Organisers say by last week 51,000 people had bought tickets for the Eucharistic Congress.

“There is a lot of energy and excitement to finally be on the precipice of this moment that we’ve been building up to for so long” they say.

The event is the climax of four Eucharistic pilgrimages in the US during the past two months.

Traversing the country, the pilgrims have been carrying the Blessed Sacrament across the United States.

Over 100,000 people have taken part in those pilgrimages which will join together in Indianapolis.

Once there they will process into the Lucas Oil Stadium during the Eucharist Congress opening ceremony next Wednesday, 24 July.

Congress plans

Keynote speakers at the opening ceremony will include US nuncio Cardinal Christophe Pierre, Sister Bethany Madonna of the Sisters of Life, and Bishop Andrew Cozzens of Crookston, Minnesota.

During the opening ceremony, Cozzens will carry the Blessed Sacrament in a massive monstrance created specifically for the congress, while the thousands present will pray together in Eucharistic adoration.

Liturgies, service opportunities, Eucharistic adoration, reconciliation and impact sessions aimed at fostering deep spiritual renewal and unity among attendees are among the plans for the congress.

Breakout sessions each morning of the five-day event will enable clergy, families, young people and ministry leaders to meet among themselves to develop formation tailored to their state in life and mission.

They will also be able to pray with relics from several saints including the soon-to-be-canonised Blessed Carlo Acutis and “the Veil of Our Lady” at a specially designated reliquary chapel within the Convention Center.

Papal envoy attending

Cardinal Luis Tagle from the Vatican’s Dicastery for Evangelisation will attend the Eucharistic Congress on the Pope’s behalf.

He will offer the closing Mass for the congress on July 21.

Pope Francis has extended a special blessing to all those attending the National Eucharistic Congress.

In a letter published by the Vatican in Latin earlier this month Francis expressed his hopes for the event and those attending it.

He said he hopes “all participants …will be encouraged so that, united with Jesus in the Most Sacred Sacrament of our redemption, they are fully aware of the universal gifts they receive from heavenly food and can impart them to others”.

