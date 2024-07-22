The Republican National Convention (RNC) has seen an unprecedented surge in religious fervour following former President Donald Trump’s narrow escape from an assassination attempt.

Trump’s supporters have attributed his survival to divine intervention, heightening the event’s religious fervour.

Traditionally, invocations at political conventions are confined to opening and closing prayers. This year, however, Trump’s near-death experience has led to numerous references to God’s influence.

“God was with me”

Trump himself credited “God alone” for saving his life, a sentiment echoed by many speakers and attendees.

“God was with me” Trump told convention delegates on Wednesday, adding that the near disaster “in many ways changes your attitude, your viewpoint on life. I think, honestly, you appreciate God even more.”

Pauline Shultz, a Catholic delegate from Minnesota, views Trump’s survival as a divine signal. “I believe that when President Trump gets back in, he’s going to be a changed man. He will be led by the Holy Spirit, and I think he’ll be softer in his spirit, but lead in strength” Schultz said.

“I believe that we as a nation are moving into a reawakening, or awakening” Shultz added.

Christian killed in assassination attempt

The assassination attempt tragically claimed the life of Corey Comperatore, a Christian who died protecting his wife and daughter. Throughout the convention, many speakers honoured Comperatore’s bravery and sacrifice, and acknowledged his heroic actions.

However, former US Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan highlighted the moment Trump turned his head to avoid the fatal bullet.

“I’m a Christian too and I believe in divine intervention. I think that’s what we saw that day” Morgan told CNA. “If he had not turned his head to look at that chart, we would be going to a funeral.”

“Mankind is in the hands of God”

US Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina in his speech reinforced the theme of miraculous survival.

“If you didn’t believe in miracles before Saturday, you better be believing right now” Scott said.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio echoed this sentiment, reminding attendees of the fragility of life and the importance of divine providence.

“The last few days remind us that the life of every living thing and the breath of all mankind is in the hands of God” Rubio said.

Pastor Corey Brooks of Chicago’s New Beginnings Church led delegates in a jubilant praise session, highlighting the contrast between the potential tragedy and the current celebration. “This week we could be having a week of mourning but, because God did not let any of those things be, this is a week of celebration and a week of life” Brooks said.

