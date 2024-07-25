The Catholic Church in Nigeria is experiencing remarkable growth, positioning itself as a potential source of revitalisation for Catholicism in the West.

Nigeria’s Catholic population is estimated to be 25 million, making up 10-15% of the country’s 220 million people.

The country’s population is expected to soar to 350-400 million in the next 20 years. The Catholic community will expand significantly along with it.

With burgeoning congregations and vocations, Nigerian Catholics believe their fervour could inspire global Catholicism.

Mass attendance at St Louis Church in Jos, Plateau State, is full to overflowing.

“Here it’s like this: people are very religious, so you have to come early” explains Akeelah Jr Framinchi, a young local.

The liturgy at St Louis Church blends African traditions with Catholic rituals, creating a unique worship experience.

Broader African trend

The growth of the Catholic Church in Nigeria mirrors a broader trend across Africa, the continent with the highest number of Catholics worldwide.

Emmanuel Duru Ifeangi, a parishioner of St Louis, emphasises the enthusiasm of Nigerian Catholics.

He believes that the “zeal” of Nigerian Catholics can “inspire the whole world”.

A local nun echoed this sentiment – “Even Pope Francis says that Africa is the future of the church!”

“We do not let them drift away from faith as they grow up” Ifeangi replied with pride.

“Whether through theatre clubs, youth nights or various workshops, our programmes accompany them up to questions about vocation.”

Vocations boom

The rise in vocations is evident at St Augustine’s Major Seminary where 354 seminarians are preparing for ordination.

Father Joseph Gotus, the vice-rector, points out that this seminary alone produces more priests than some entire Western countries. This surge in vocations underscores Nigeria’s growing influence within the Catholic Church.

Seminarian Emmanuel Echo reflected – “Faith came to us from the West and is spreading rapidly here, while it fades in Europe and America. It is our mission to be sent there to revive it.”

“The Vatican likes Nigeria because we are more Roman than the Romans” said another priest.

Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama of Abuja underscores Nigeria’s potential but cautions against premature expectations of significant global leadership roles.

“We are still too young as Christians to assume significant responsibility. We have the vigour of youth but not the ecclesial wisdom and culture.”

Sources

La Croix International

CathNews New Zealand

News category: World.