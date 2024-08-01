Paris Olympics aplogises – Bishop Barron implies ‘Yeah right’

The creative force behind the Paris Olympics opening ceremony has rebuffed criticism that his innovative production crossed boundaries, saying that it generated a “cloud of love and tolerance”.

Thomas Jolly, the 42-year-old mastermind of the ceremony, addressed the controversy surrounding one of the most debated scenes which featured a nearly nude performer.

He firmly denied that this tableau was inspired by Leonardo Da Vinci’s “The Last Supper”, a piece of Christian iconography.

“The concept was to create a grand pagan celebration connected to the gods of Olympus” Jolly explained to BFMTV.

“I aimed for a ceremony that unites people, that reconciles while also affirming our Republican values of liberty, equality and fraternity.”

The scene, which depicted drag queens in a manner reminiscent of “The Last Supper”, sparked widespread criticism for its perceived mockery of a sacred Christian event.

Apology-lite

Representatives of the Paris 2024 Olympics Committee have since apologised to those offended, insisting they intended to foster inclusion and celebrate diversity.

“Clearly, there was never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group. If people have taken any offence, we are of course really, really sorry” Paris 2024 spokesperson Anne Descamps said during an International Olympic Committee news conference.

However, the apology has not quelled the controversy.

Bishop Barron’s ‘both barrels’

Bishop Robert Barron, a prominent Catholic commentator, called on Christians to “keep raising our voices” against the Paris Olympics.

Barron condemned the depiction as a “gross mockery of the Last Supper” and criticised the committee’s apology as disingenuous.

“Give me a break” Barron said.

“We have a group of drag queens cavorting in a sexually provocative way, clearly in imitation of Da Vinci’s Last Supper, and no disrespect was meant? You think anyone takes that seriously?”

Wider criticism

The controversy has extended beyond Christian circles, with top government officials in the US, Iran and Turkey also speaking out against the performance.

Republican Presidential hopeful Donald Trump said on Monday he thought it was “a disgrace”.

“I’m very open-minded” the former president told Fox News host Laura Ingraham, “but I thought what they did was a disgrace.”

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, condemned the “insults” against Jesus Christ, noting that Jesus is a respected figure in Islam.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed his intention to discuss the matter with Pope Francis, saying “The disgraceful scene in Paris offended not only the Catholic world, not only the Christian world, but also us as much as them.”

Performer takes legal action

Meanwhile, French DJ and women’s rights activist Barbara Butch has filed a formal complaint with authorities following a wave of online harassment stemming from her appearance at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

Butch, who performed in a segment that critics likened to Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper”, says she has faced a barrage of discriminatory messages and threats since the event last Friday.

The Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed receipt of Butch’s complaint and has assigned a specialised hate crimes unit to investigate.

According to officials, the probe will focus on “discriminatory messages based on religion or sexual orientation that were sent to her or posted online”.

