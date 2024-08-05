Bishop Michael Gielen has announced the name of Christchurch’s new Catholic cathedral.

Plans to construct the building on the Barbadoes Street site of the original Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament were confirmed earlier this year, a change from earlier plans to build it on Armagh Street.

The older cathedral opened in 1905 but was demolished in 2020 after irreparable damage in the 2010 and 2011 earthquakes.

The replacement will be called the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament – Te Hāhi Matua o te Hākarameta Tapu Rawa.

Bishop Gielen said people spoke of the pain of losing the previous cathedral after the Christchurch earthquakes, and how retaining the name would provide some comfort for them. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.