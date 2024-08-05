Ousted Sons of The Most Holy Redeemer taking legal action

The leaders of the Sons of The Most Holy Redeemer are taking legal action over their expulsion from the Christchurch Catholic diocese, reports Sinead Gill in The Press.

Last month a Vatican investigation into abuse and unauthorised exorcism allegations recommended Christchurch’s Catholic bishop Michael Gielen ban the Order from performing Mass in the diocese.

The Vatican recommended that he direct them to move out of the diocese.

The Sons’ leaders vow to fight Gielen’s decision. They will take their argument to the Church’s equivalent of the Supreme Court if necessary.

Leaders deny wrongdoing

The Sons of The Most Holy Redeemer deny any wrongdoing.

Although the Vatican’s findings are secret, the consequences are serious for the Order.

The investigation itself – called an apostolic visitation – is a measure rarely taken.

Bishop accused of breaching Canon law

The Sons say Gielen’s actions broke Canon law by ordering its professed priests and brothers to leave the diocese. Not all professed members were accused of abuse.

Their canon lawyer has formally presented their petition to Gielen, asking him to revoke his decision.

If that fails they say they will escalate their request to the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life – the Dicastery that made the recommendations to Gielen in the first place.

Failing that, they will take their complaint to the Sacred Tribunal of the Apostolic Signatura, which the Sons describe as the Supreme Court of the Catholic Church.

Bishop considering response

A spokesperson for Gielen said that while he could have ignored the Vatican’s recommendations, he chose to follow them.

They said Gielen would respond to the Sons’ petition in the next few weeks.

The Order is still in the diocese, allegedly celebrating private Masses that “uninvited” members of the public attend.

Gielen gave the Sons of the Most Holy Redeemer 90 days (until early October) to leave the diocese.

They may move to another diocese in New Zealand but first need that diocesan bishop’s permission.

The Sons say they won’t consider that option until legal action has ended.

To depart would mean leaving a community of dedicated supporters – and property with a collective rateable value of $4.5 million.

It is possible the group would refuse to follow Gielen’s directive, but The Press says that could trigger further action from the Church.

The Son’s community is concerned they might end up being “effectively deported” if no one else takes them in.

Sons’ gatherings continue

Meanwhile, the Press reports that there are Sunday gatherings at the Sons’ Rutland St property.

A source told The Press there was a Mass last week, but it is unclear if it was the old Latin Rite Mass.

The group’s spokesperson said the Sons were cooperating with the Bishop. However, they could not rule out that parishioners were attending Mass there.

He said the Mass at the property was considered private but that, when uninvited people arrived, they were not asked to leave.

The spokesperson said “We’re living in a grey area right now”.

