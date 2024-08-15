Archbishop Welby under fire for gender-critical chaplain ban

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, has been criticised by a leading lawyer for his handling of the case involving Reverend Dr Bernard Randall, a chaplain who was blacklisted after expressing gender-critical views in a sermon.

Dr Randall (pictured), who preached at Trent College in Nottingham, has been barred from preaching for five years. This is despite being cleared of wrongdoing by secular bodies.

Rev. Randall, 52, delivered a sermon in 2019 encouraging students to question the teaching on LGBT relationships. This led to his dismissal from Trent College. Although reinstated, the Bishop of Derby, Right Reverend Libby Lane, barred him from preaching. Lane cited safeguarding concerns in her reasoning.

The Church of England labelled Dr Randall a risk to children despite acknowledging that his sermon did not conflict with Anglican doctrine.

A review of the case by Gregory Jones KC on behalf of the clergy discipline tribunal found that the Church’s handling of the matter was “egregious” and that Archbishop Welby’s decision to block Dr Randall’s misconduct case against Bishop Lane was “plainly wrong”.

Jones highlighted that the archbishop failed to provide sufficient evidence for the safeguarding concerns cited for denying Dr Randall’s licence to preach.

Safeguarding “weaponised”

Dr Randall, who previously served as a chaplain at Cambridge University, has voiced his frustration. He suggested that safeguarding had been “weaponised as a political tool against a theological position which is wholly consistent with the Church’s doctrine.”

Randall remains unable to secure another position due to the continued refusal by Bishop Lane to grant him a licence or permission to officiate, pending a risk assessment.

Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre which supports Dr Randall, criticised the Diocese of Derby’s approach. She asserted that no evidence had been presented to justify the claims that Dr Randall posed a danger to children.

Williams described the situation as a “scandalous blacklisting” for beliefs rooted in biblical teachings.

The Church of England and the Diocese of Derby have declined to comment on the ongoing gender-critical legal case.

Dr Randall is now seeking a judicial review of the case. He argues that the Church’s actions represent a broader issue of departing from its teachings.

Sources

MSN

Christian Today

CathNews New Zealand

News category: World.