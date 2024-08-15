Receiving the Eucharist is what most young Catholics expect. Even Paul Gannucci (pictured with his parents).

A myriad of health conditions resulting in his being tube-fed since he was three months old have prevented him from consuming the Eucharist.

Nonetheless, Gannucci has always wanted to be able to receive the Body of Christ.

And so he did – on 3 June this year, just before he turned 21. It is the only solid food he has ever consumed.

Practice and prayer

For Gannucci, to swallow the Eucharist required a year’s practice and a lot of prayer each day with his family.

Father Richard Kunst has known Gannucci all his life. He prepared him for his first Reconciliation two years ago and recognises Gannucci’s faith.

Gannucci, who also has a learning disability, impressed Kunst with his longing to receive the Eucharist.

His grasp of the Real Presence of Jesus in the consecrated Host was impressive, Kunst told the National Catholic Register.

His hunger for Jesus in the Eucharist continued to grow. His first reconciliation and his niece’s first Communion saw him arguing his case harder.

Supportive family

“Paul has a very simple faith” his father told the Register.

“He has great trust. We had been wanting Paul to receive all the sacraments for years, and we put it in God’s hands to determine when that time would come. Our whole family trusted that Jesus would make this happen.”

Night after night for months, his father gave him a little water and a fragment of unconsecrated wafer Kunst had provided.

Initially he would gag and retch even over that tiny piece, his father said.

Eventually he was reliably able to swallow an entire host.

An inspiration

Gannucci also wanted to be confirmed. After checking with his bishop, Kunst was permitted to administer this sacrament.

He chose a patron saint – “Padre Pio” – St Pio of Pietrelcina.

He celebrated his first Communion and confirmation with his immediate family, many extended family members and about 45 weekday Mass attendees.

When Kunst explained the unfolding events to the weekday congregants they were delighted. Some wept when Gannucci received the sacraments.

Later, several spoke of relatives unable to receive the Eucharist because of physical limitations.

“This gives them hope that maybe this can happen for their family member as well” his mother said.

His father hopes his son’s story will impact other Catholics.

“The biggest thing is that it is truly Jesus that we are receiving” he said.

“So many Catholics nowadays don’t even believe in that — when they have such a great treasure! We know how important it is to receive Jesus. Other people maybe will rethink it if they don’t believe in the True Presence.”

Kunst hopes “Paul’s story and his earnest desire for this will inspire people, including those of us who might take it for granted because we receive it all the time. God’s timing is perfect”.

Gannucci now receives the Eucharist whenever possible. It remains the only solid food he consumes.

