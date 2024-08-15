Vatican urges peace as Middle East tensions escalate

The Vatican has called for restraint in the Middle East as tensions escalate following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin directly urged Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian not to retaliate. Parolin stressed the need to avoid further conflict.

This message was conveyed during a phone call on 12 August, in which Parolin reiterated the Holy See’s commitment to dialogue and peace, especially in light of the ongoing violence.

Peaceful resolution more difficult

The situation in the Middle East is increasingly alarming church leaders.

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, highlighted the growing difficulty in imagining a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

“Let us pray that in this long night that we are living through, the intercession of the most holy Mary will open up a glimmer of hope for us all and for the whole world” said Pizzaballa.

Similarly Bishop Cesar Essayan, the Apostolic Vicar of Beirut, echoed this call to prayer. The bishop emphasised the need for peace and the importance of acting as peacemakers.

Bishop Essayan emphasised that the situation in the Middle East is becoming “ever more difficult and the danger of war ever more serious” as tensions escalate.

Cardinal Louis Raphael Sako, the Patriarch of the Chaldean Church in Baghdad, also urged collective prayer. He stressed that achieving peace is “the responsibility of every person and every country”.

Great concern

After last Wednesday’s General Audience, Pope Francis said he is following the situation in the Middle East with great concern. Francis reiterated his appeal to all the parties involved that the conflict may not spread.

“May there be an immediate ceasefire on all fronts, starting with Gaza, where the humanitarian situation is very serious and unsustainable” he said, offering his prayers “that the sincere search for peace will extinguish strife, love will overcome hatred and vengeance will be disarmed by forgiveness”.

