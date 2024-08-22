NZ Catholic safeguarding offers blueprint for improvement

An independent assessment of Catholic safeguarding protocols and procedures in New Zealand has identified significant progress in many areas.

It also highlights where more work is needed, says the New Zealand Bishops Conference in a report issued by Te Rōpū Tautoko.

Te Rōpū Tautoko coordinated the Church’s engagement with the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care.

Its report says UK-based GCPS Consulting’s assessment examined the implementation and suitability of safeguarding culture standards across the Catholic Church in New Zealand.

The assessment focused on all denominations’ performance and included a review of policies, procedures and interviews with survivors, Church leaders, safeguarding officers and parishioners.

Unsafe institutions

The assessment revealed that up to 42 percent of those in faith-based care run by all denominations were abused from 1950 to 1999 – the period the Royal Commission focused on.

“The assumed moral authority and trustworthiness of clergy and religious leaders allowed abusers in faith-based institutions to perpetrate abuse and neglect with impunity” says Te Rōpū Tautoko spokesman Arus Soma.

“Religious beliefs were often used to justify the abuse and neglect, and to silence survivors.

“Hierarchical and opaque decision-making processes impeded scrutiny and making complaints” he told the New Zealand Parliament in July this year.

GCPS Consulting also found abuse accusations were leveled against 14 percent of New Zealand clergy during those decades, states the Te Rōpū Tautoko’s report.

Better safeguarding planned

The President of the New Zealand Catholic Bishops’ Conference, Bishop Steve Lowe, is encouraged by the range of approaches that are working well and acknowledges the areas that need to be strengthened further.

Key recommendations for Catholic safeguarding in New Zealand include:

Increased dialogue with survivors and their representatives

Regular public reporting on the number of cases reported to Church authorities

Ensuring documents are more accessible for people from a range of backgrounds

Seeking to undertake investigations in a more timely manner

Assessing the Church’s allocation of resources on prevention and on responding to complaints and concerns

Ensuring safeguarding is embedded in all roles for those working in the Church

“We are grateful for the dedicated and knowledgeable people we have guiding our safeguarding initiatives, but it is important that we provide them with the appropriate support and promote collaboration and ongoing development for them” Lowe says.

The President of the Congregational Leaders Conference, Father Thomas Rouse, stresses the need for increased dialogue with survivors and their representatives.

“The road towards a sense of truth, of justice, of healing is one we must walk with those who have been abused in our settings” he says.

Both he and Lowe want their organisations to develop an official plan to respond to Te Rōpū Tautoko’s safeguarding recommendations alongside the ongoing review of the Royal Commission’s findings.

Source

News category: New Zealand.