The Syro-Malabar Catholic community in Northgate, Brisbane, is flourishing while the English-speaking congregation at the same church faces the cancellation of its Sunday Mass.

St Alphonsa Church on Nudgee Road, known to older locals as St John’s, has seen its Syro-Malabar Catholic congregation grow.

The growth has been due primarily to an influx of Indian migrants.

This community continues to thrive, holding daily Masses in Malayalam, its native language.

However the Brisbane Catholic Archdiocese has announced that the 7.30am Sunday Mass for the English-speaking congregation will be cancelled from September.

This decision reflects broader demographic changes as traditional Catholic communities struggle with ageing populations and declining numbers of priests.

Concurrently, Eastern Catholic and Orthodox communities have seen growth.

Ageing population

Statistics from the National Catholic Census Project show a slight increase in the number of Catholics in the area.

The data shows followers rising from 5,410 in 2016 to 5,757 in 2021.

However the local Catholic population is ageing, with 16.7% over 65 compared to 12.7% in 2016. Additionally, the proportion of Catholics born in non-English speaking countries has increased from 11.6% to 14%.

The approximately 50 English-speaking parishioners have been directed to attend Mass at nearby parish churches.

As a result, the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church will become the sole user of the church on Nudgee Road, continuing to serve its vibrant community.

Shortage of priests

The challenges facing the English-speaking congregation of Northgate are not isolated. The Archdiocese of Dublin recently announced that its seminary has just one student.

Ireland’s Catholic Church is also consolidating its six dioceses into three. In addition to a shortage of priests, the consolidation comes amidst a declining number of practising Catholics.

Ireland has only 2,100 priests serving an estimated 3.5 million Catholics. Many priests are nearing retirement and, with few seminarians, the future landscape of the Catholic Church in the country faces major changes.

Sources

Brisbane Times

CathNews New Zealand

News category: World.