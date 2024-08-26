Bellyful charity over the moon with Mills Albert sponsorship

A synergy of company values and a community-run charity has led to Wellington civil contracting company Mills Albert donating its Wellington rugby Lions and Pride front jersey sponsorship to Bellful.

The company, which has connections to Sacred Heart Whanganui, St Augustine’s Whanganui, and Hato Paora Colleges, along with Whanganui Boys College, is putting itself second and the Bellyful charity first.

Mills Albert has naming rights to the Wellington Lions (men’s) and Wellington Pride (women’s) rugby teams but has chosen to highlight Bellyful, a nationwide charity and viewers of Friday’s men’s game would have noticed Wellington playing in pink and Bellful’s name and logo on the front of the jersey.

“We are extremely humbled to be asked to have the naming rights and on the front of the Lions and the Women’s Pride team jersey,” Corporate Services Manager Lisa Mills-Albert told CathNews.

She said that Wellington Rugby wholeheartedly agreed with the initiative to gift the front of the jersey to a charity.

With so many excellent charities, the question of which one proved a challenge.

Mills-Albert told CathNews the company wanted a charity that resonated with their values, whānau, and which was not well known.

In what she described as a “light-bulb moment” Mills-Albert said it led them to the mainly volunteer run Bellyful.

The selection of Bellyful went down well with the Lions and the Pride.

Bellyful cooks and delivers meals to young families that need them.

“All players have a mum, sister, aunt, or niece and at some stage may have to or had needed the services of Bellyful,” says Mills-Albert.

She said the Pride embraces every ounce of Bellyfuls services, of understanding the challenges of raising a family without judgment, and of providing meals and support.

Bellyful

Bellyful has over 650 volunteers who cook and deliver free frozen meals to whānau with babies or young children who need support.

Bellyful is “over the moon”, says Fiona Wilson, the charity’s acting chief executive.

“Bellyful’s Wellington volunteers are abuzz about the sponsorship, and many others across the country are even pledging to switch sides this season to support Wellington instead of their local province” she told The Herald.

“While we are a busy and growing charity, many people still have not heard of us.

“This will undoubtedly change that and help us reach even more whānau who need support.

“It may also help us find more volunteers and raise donations from people who wish to help us fill bellies.”

“These are often exhausted new parents, many with no extended family nearby or simply going through a tough patch.

“Bellyful also helps many whānau where someone is unwell or who has babies in neonatal units.

“It does not offer advice or judge – it just provides meals.”

Wellington Rugby chief executive Tony Giles describes the NPC first as “very exciting”.

Mills-Albert says the company’s values fit well with Bellyful and are:

Karawhiua – versatile-we are multi-talented and up for a challenge

Mana – proud-we respect our people, our work, and the land

Auahatanga – pioneering; we create the path and lead the way

Whānau Kotahitanga – we are one.

Sources

NZ Herald

Supplied

News category: New Zealand, Top Story.