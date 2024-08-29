Women’s ordination excluded from Synod, debate persists

Despite women’s ordination being excluded from the agenda of the Synod on Synodality, the topic remains a significant point of discussion within the Church.

According to Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, the General Relator of the Synod, the issue of women’s priestly ordination was not included because it was not universally raised.

The Instrumentum laboris published recently reflects this view: “While some local Churches call for women to be admitted to the diaconal ministry, others reiterate their opposition” it says.

As a result, the topic will not be addressed during the Synod, but theological reflection on the matter will continue.

A study group has been established to explore the “necessary participation of women in the life and leadership of the Church”. However, details about this group, including its membership, remain unclear.

The Vatican has announced that an official document addressing canon law and theological questions related to women’s roles in the Church will be forthcoming. Still, no publication date has been set.

Delays, deferrals and further reflections

However, excluding women’s ordination from the Synod’s agenda has not silenced the debate.

Advocates like Jutta Mader-Schömer, Chairwoman of the Diaconate of Women Network, insisted “The topic simply cannot be kept under wraps, it must be discussed”.

The network has actively contributed to the global Church dialogue. It emphasises that many women already serve in roles akin to deacons and feel called to this ministry.

Reform-oriented theologians, such as English theologian Tina Beattie, have criticised the continued delays and lack of transparency.

“And so, the process goes on – delays, deferrals, further reflections, unpublished reports – while the platitudinous waffle about women’s charisms and gifts drones on year after year.”

Beattie argues that while consensus on women deacons may be elusive, this should not hinder doctrinal development.

The conversation on women’s ordination is not limited to theological circles. German bishops were questioned about the issue during the recent international altar servers’ pilgrimage in Rome.

Bishop Michael Gerber called for a thorough theological examination of the arguments for and against women’s ordination. However, he acknowledged that it is a highly emotional issue that could risk division within the Church.

Similarly, Bishop Bertram Meier of Augsburg cautioned against expecting immediate changes. He referenced Pope John Paul II’s 1994 declaration that the Church is not authorised to ordain women.

Nonetheless, Meier affirmed that Pope Francis remains open to discussions and supports the appointment of more women to leadership roles within the Church.

