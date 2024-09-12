Caritas Internationalis and ACT Alliance join forces to address imminent famine in Sudan

In Sudan, 25.6 million people – over half of the population – now face acute hunger, with more than 755,000 people on the brink of famine. 10.7 million people are also displaced within Sudan and neighbouring countries, 7.9 million of which have been forced from their homes since the outbreak of civil conflict on 15 April 2023.

Over half of those displaced in Sudan itself are children under the age of 18 years, with reports from the UN describing them as having “endured more than a year of separation, human rights violations, trauma, violence, and lack of access to basic services”.

In April of this year, the Sudan Catholic Bishops Conference raised concerns that “the international community has forgotten the Sudan crisis.”

News category: News Shorts, World.