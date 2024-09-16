Digital Faith Influencers graduate to revive Catholic youth

After an intensive eight-month certificate training programme, the Pan-African Catholic Theology and Pastoral Network (PACTPAN) has graduated its first cohort of 56 young Digital Faith Influencers.

The initiative aims to address declining Catholic membership in African countries and equip young leaders with digital evangelisation skills.

Dr Linus Kweku Labik, a Ghanaian graduate, plans to target first-year university students to prevent them from abandoning their faith.

“I have seen instances where young people stop going to Church after they graduate from senior high school and go to college and university. This trend is concerning as it has led to the dwindling Catholic population in Ghana” Labik told ACI Africa.

The Ghana Conference of Catholic Bishops (GCBC) described the situation as “alarming” and attributed it to “many external and internal factors”.

Sister Josephine Bakhita, coordinator of the programme, told ACI Africa that the training aimed to address moral issues. It also promoted hope among the youth, thereby making them more like Christ.

Africa Digital Faith Influencers Formation

The course, titled “Africa Digital Faith Influencers Formation”, covered seven modules including –

Theories and application of African synodal processes

Methods and skills for digital influencing

Principles and practices of Catholic social teachings

Transformational servant leadership

Spiritual maturity for professional and personal development

Instructors were drawn from various Catholic institutions across Africa and Vatican dicasteries.

Sr Bakhita described the eight months of formation as “an amazing experience, much as it was challenging”.

The Kenyan SMK member said “It was amazing to see dignitaries, including Catholic bishops, priests and religious sisters from various countries, who turned up to award the certificates to the young people from their Dioceses and parishes. This was a wonderful act of solidarity with our young people”.

Financial support for graduates

In his address at the graduation ceremony, PACTPAN’s Coordinating Servant, Fr Stan Chu Ilo, urged the young graduates to be diligent in the implementation of their projects.

“As you form your project cohort, I advise you to put a lot of time into it. Be careful about the people you are bringing into your project just as you must be careful about the people you are bringing into your lives” Fr Stan said.

The graduates are now set to implement projects in their respective communities. PACTPAN plans to provide financial support and mentorship to help kickstart these initiatives.

