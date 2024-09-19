They’re eating our dogs – they’re eating our cats

From 1 September to 4 October, the feast of St Francis of Assisi, Pope Francis draws our attention to nature’s cry.

The church calls it the season of creation.

In Laudato Si: On the Care of Our Common Home, the Pope argues that everything is connected.

“We must hear both the cry of the earth and the cry of the poor.”

During this Season of Creation, when reflecting on the interconnection and goodness of all that God created, we are told that in Springfield,”They are eating our dogs and eating our cats.”

Thankfully, in amongst bomb threats, verbal and written attacks and the presence of hate groups on the city’s edge, church leaders in Springfield are embracing Haitians.

“Jesus said that He is the way, the truth and the life. Jesus is with us in truth. And the truth is that Haitians are not eating pets in Springfield,” said the Rev. Carl Ruby, gripping the pulpit of Central Christian Church in Springfield, Ohio.

The inspiring Catholic social justice and peace activist, and “Servant of God” Dorothy Day, said, “Like Dostoevsky, I began to believe that the world would be saved by beauty.”

Looking upon the sun, the moon, and the stars, Day said to her atheist live-in partner, “How can there be no God when there are all these beautiful things?”

With further reflection, she concluded, “It was this beautiful, natural world that slowly led me back to God.”

News category: Odd Spot.